See it: Exotic big cat seen roaming around Long Island town

ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Long Island animal rescue is asking residents to keep an eye out for an exotic cat. 

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League says it got a call about the cat, which has been seen on the loose in Islip. 

Strong Island Animal Rescue League got a call about this exotic cat loose in Islip . If anyone sees it please keep a...

Posted by Strong Island Animal Rescue League on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

The group asks any would-be rescuers to avoid chasing or handling the big cat. 

If you see it, give them a call at 631-403-0598.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 7:35 AM

