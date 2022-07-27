See it: Exotic big cat seen roaming around Long Island town
ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Long Island animal rescue is asking residents to keep an eye out for an exotic cat.
The Strong Island Animal Rescue League says it got a call about the cat, which has been seen on the loose in Islip.
The group asks any would-be rescuers to avoid chasing or handling the big cat.
If you see it, give them a call at 631-403-0598.
