See it: Exotic big cat seen roaming around Long Island town

ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Long Island animal rescue is asking residents to keep an eye out for an exotic cat.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League says it got a call about the cat, which has been seen on the loose in Islip.

Strong Island Animal Rescue League got a call about this exotic cat loose in Islip . If anyone sees it please keep a... Posted by Strong Island Animal Rescue League on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

The group asks any would-be rescuers to avoid chasing or handling the big cat.

If you see it, give them a call at 631-403-0598.