See it: 800 pound butter sculpture unveiled at New York State Fair

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The official butter sculpture of the 2022 New York State Fair has been unveiled. 

It was made using 800 pounds of butter. 

This year's theme is "Refuel for Greatness," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title Nine. 

There are four female athletes, including a little girl on skis, a runner, a gymnast and a lacrosse player. 

You can see it in person at the state fair, which kicks off Wednesday in Syracuse. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 6:56 AM

