New NYC legislation proposes improved safety standards for security guards after deadly Midtown mass shooting

New legislation introduced Thursday in New York City aims to improve safety standards for security guards.

It comes two months after several people, including a security officer, died in a mass shooting at a Midtown office building.

Aland Etienne Safety and Security Act

Family, union leaders and elected officials gathered at City Hall to announce new legislation in honor of 45-year-old Aland Etienne, the security guard killed in the July mass shooting.

Etienne worked at 345 Park Ave., where police say he was killed trying to stop a gunman from accessing elevators to harm others.

"His heroic act to block the elevator so the rest of the people in that building could go home to their friends and family and kids," said Smith Etienne, Aland Etienne's brother.

"He died doing the work that so many of our members do and 80,000 security officers do every day, so we do feel that this legislation is a way to honor his legacy," SEIU Local 32BJ President Manny Pastreich said.

The bill, named the Aland Etienne Safety and Security Act, calls for increased active shooter and emergency preparedness training -- 16 additional hours beyond the state's minimum requirement of eight.

"Our officers are dealing with real life on the front lines every day, and the only way to be prepared is to be trained," Pastreich said.

"I work late at night. It can be scary. Anything can happen if something comes into our store with the intent of breaking the law," security officer Ibrahim Singh said.

Bill also includes pay standards, benefits

Officials say the bill would also gradually raise pay and benefits for guards.

"To establish and enforce minimum pay standards, paid sick leave, paid vacation," City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.

The bill still has to clear the City Council and win the mayor's support before officially becoming law.

The mayor's office responded in a statement, saying, "The Adams administration is dedicated to keeping New Yorkers safe in every corner of our city, and we will review this legislation."

Aland Etienne's family hopes this bill will prevent future tragedies.