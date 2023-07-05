Watch CBS News
Second Avenue subway Phase 2 on track for Harlem

By Jesse Zanger

MTA seeking construction bids for Second Avenue subway extension
NEW YORK - There's big news for subway riders who live in Harlem

The second phase of the Second Avenue subway line is on track. 

The MTA is seeking bids for construction of the Q train from 96th Street to 125th Street in Harlem. 

Phase 2 will have two new subway stations on 106th Street and 116th Street, as well as a subway entrance on Park Avenue, where the Metro-North station is located. 

Once it's complete, 100,000 riders a day are expected to take the Q train. 

