Second Avenue subway Phase 2 on track for Harlem

NEW YORK - There's big news for subway riders who live in Harlem.

The second phase of the Second Avenue subway line is on track.

The MTA is seeking bids for construction of the Q train from 96th Street to 125th Street in Harlem.

Phase 2 will have two new subway stations on 106th Street and 116th Street, as well as a subway entrance on Park Avenue, where the Metro-North station is located.

Once it's complete, 100,000 riders a day are expected to take the Q train.