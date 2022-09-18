Watch CBS News
Search for gunman who shot man during attempted Upper West Side robbery

By Christina Fan

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a shooter and a man is hospitalized after an attempted robbery led to gunshots early Sunday morning on the Upper West Side

The NYPD removed the crime scene tape, but blood stains remained on the sidewalk along West End Avenue near 103rd Street where the attempted robbery escalated, CBS2's Christina Fan reported. 

The 31-year-old victim was walking at around 3:40 a.m. when a man approached him, flashed a gun and asked for money. The victim said he didn't have any and walked away, but the suspect shot him in the lower back. 

The victim was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The suspect was still on the run. 

News of the shooting had people who live in the neighborhood feeling uneasy, especially since police have been warning them about citywide mugging patterns. 

It was not immediately clear if this crime is related to others. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

