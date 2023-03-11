Search for gunman after Bronx man, 33, shot and killed during argument

Search for gunman after man shot and killed during argument in Bronx

Search for gunman after man shot and killed during argument in Bronx

Search for gunman after man shot and killed during argument in Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman after a Bronx man was shot and killed at his apartment building.

It happened on East 174th Street in the Soundview section.

According to officials, the 33-year-old man was shot in the chest after he got into an argument with another man in the lobby Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooter fled the scene with a third man.