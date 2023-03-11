Search for gunman after Bronx man, 33, shot and killed during argument
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman after a Bronx man was shot and killed at his apartment building.
It happened on East 174th Street in the Soundview section.
According to officials, the 33-year-old man was shot in the chest after he got into an argument with another man in the lobby Friday afternoon.
Police said the shooter fled the scene with a third man.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.