Search for gunman after Bronx man, 33, shot and killed during argument

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman after a Bronx man was shot and killed at his apartment building. 

It happened on East 174th Street in the Soundview section. 

According to officials, the 33-year-old man was shot in the chest after he got into an argument with another man in the lobby Friday afternoon. 

Police said the shooter fled the scene with a third man. 

First published on March 11, 2023 / 11:30 AM

