Prosecution rests in Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking, racketeering trial

The prosecution rested its case Tuesday in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Combs' defense team is not expected to call any witnesses, meaning that closing arguments are expected Thursday.

As soon as the prosecution rested, Combs' defense team moved for acquittal, claiming the government failed to meet its burden in proving the charges. The judge said he'd reserve judgment on the motion.

"You're doing an excellent job," Combs says

The judge then turned to Combs, and asked him how we was doing. Combs replied he was doing great, and asked the judge how he was.

"You're doing an excellent job," Combs told the judge.

The judge asked Combs if he'd taken drugs recently, and if his mind was clear. Combs said he hadn't taken drugs recently, and his mind was indeed clear.

The judge then asked Combs whether he would testify, saying he has the right to. Combs said he wouldn't.

"That is my decision, your honor," Combs said. "That is solely my decision."

Monday, a federal agent with Homeland Security Investigations testified about evidence charts prepared by the prosecution.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five counts and faces up to life in prison if he's convicted.

At issue is whether or not he coerced women into sexual encounters with male sex workers. A main component of the racketeering charge is the allegation that he used employees to facilitate illegal activities.

Prosecutors say those sexual encounters with his girlfriends and sex workers, whether they were dubbed "freak offs" or "hotel nights," amount to proof of sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs' defense maintains all of the sexual encounters were consensual and part of a swingers lifestyle.

The trial is in its seventh week. It has featured graphic testimony from Combs' former girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who discussed "freak offs" in graphic detail, as well as the infamous incident in which Combs was caught on video assaulting her at a hotel. Ventura was just one of Combs' former girlfriends and employees who have testified as part of the trial.

A juror was dismissed as the prosecution neared the end of its case over questions about where that juror actually lived. And rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, stopped by the trial to observe the proceedings briefly at one point.