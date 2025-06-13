Kanye West attends trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs Friday

Kanye West showed up at the sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs Friday.

West arrived just before 11:30 a.m. and flashed a peace sign to cameras before walking into court.

West is not expected to testify.

West arrived a day after jurors finished hearing from a former girlfriend of Combs, who testified under the pseudonym "Jane."

Jane had testified she repeatedly told Combs she didn't enjoy "hotel nights" with him, which she said involved drugs and her having sex with male entertainers. She testified she felt pressured to do them.

During Thursday's proceedings, attorneys involved in the case argued about whether they could disclose the names of people who allegedly attended a January 2024 event in Las Vegas. Jane testified that she attended that event and had traveled to it on another rapper's private plane, and was asked if that rapper was an "icon in the music industry" and close to Combs. She replied yes.

When Combs found out about the trip months later, he allegedly said, "How could you go to another man's freak off?"

On Friday, jurors heard from a special agent who testified about the search of Combs' Los Angeles home. The agent testified a substance found in plastic bag in a safe tested positive for MDMA. The agent testified they found about 200 bottles of baby oil and some 900 bottles of Astroglide in the home. The agent also testified they found weapons, including two rifles and a pistol, in a security office in his home.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty. He faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted, and has been jailed without bail.

Prosecutors have told the judge they anticipate resting their case next week.