NYC woman claims Sean "Diddy" Combs drugged, raped her when she was a teenager in 2000

NEW YORK — Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing yet another sexual assault lawsuit.

The woman who filed the suit says in 2000, when she was 16 years old, she was leaving a babysitting job at a Lower Manhattan building where Combs' romantic partner lived when she came across Combs sitting a car with two men who apparently worked for him. She says Combs began talking to her and offered her a ride home.

According to the lawsuit, the woman refused multiple times, but eventually accepted and got in the car. The woman says the driver didn't stop at her building, however, and she became scared and upset.

The woman claims Combs gave her a drink to help her "calm down," and she then started feeling "groggy and unsteady." That's when she alleges Combs raped her.

The woman said she was eventually taken home and left in the lobby of her building.

Sean "Diddy" Combs named in over 2 dozen sexual misconduct lawsuits

Combs, 55, has been named in more than 30 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. He denies the allegations.

He was arrested back in September and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty.

Combs' trial is scheduled to begin May 5. He is being held in a New York City jail after being denied bail multiple times.