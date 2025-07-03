How long will "Diddy" be in prison? Here's what to know about his expected sentencing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his federal trial on Wednesday.

Combs had also faced more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, but was acquitted on those. The jury returned its full verdict on the third day of deliberations after reaching a partial verdict Tuesday and being ordered by the judge to continue deliberating.

Here's what we know about the penalty the music mogul could face after his convictions.

"Diddy" denied bail ahead of sentencing

While Combs was acquitted of the most severe charges after a seven-week trial, Judge Arun Subramanian ordered he remain in detention while awaiting sentencing. Subramanian said he disagreed with the defense's argument that Combs' crimes shouldn't trigger mandatory detention.

Prosecutors told the judge Wednesday that Combs is wealthy and capable of fleeing.

Marc Agnifilo, Combs' attorney, declined to comment on the bail denial after leaving court on Wednesday, saying "a lot of these things are still in process."

When is "Diddy's" sentencing?

Subramanian proposed a sentencing date of Oct. 3, 2025.

A remote hearing has been set for Tuesday, July 8, at 2 p.m. ET. During that hearing, the prosecutors, defense and judge will discuss the sentencing schedule. Both prosecutors and defense have agreed to an expedited sentencing and will work toward that goal.

How long could "Diddy's" sentence be?

Each count of transportation to engage in prostitution carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, meaning Combs could potentially face up to 20 years in prison. However, CBS News contributor Jessica Levinson said it was unlikely his sentence would be that harsh.

"It sounds like the prosecution is going to be arguing for something potentially over the midline, over five years," Levinson said.

Prosecutors previously said their preliminary calculations indicate Combs should get at least 51 to 63 months, or roughly four to five years, in prison on the two convictions. Meanwhile, the defense suggested a range of 21 to 27 months.

Levinson said that it is also hard to gauge the potential sentence because federal judges have "a lot of discretion" when it comes to sentencing. Combs will also receive a credit for time served since his arrest in September.

"It's absolutely not outside of the realm of possibility that there will be some prison time," Levinson said. "I do not think that we will see double digit years in prison."

