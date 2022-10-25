Scramble to preserve James Howe house, once owned by formerly enslaved man in Montclair, N.J.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - There's a scramble to preserve history in Montclair, New Jersey after a home once owned by a formerly enslaved man gets listed for sale.

CBS2s Vanessa Murdock reports on efforts to save the James Howe house, also known as the Freed Slave House.

The one bedroom home houses far more history and cultural significance than even the grandest home might.

"Think about how this little house, right, 'little' house in Montclair, was, like, a huge home to James Howe his friends and his family," said Nicole Gray, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Montclair.

James Howe, a formerly enslaved man, became owner of 369 Claremont Avenue when his enslaver died in the 1830s. Terms of the will freed him and made him a homeowner.

"It's living history. It's right here," Gray said.

"No matter where you go in this country, lives have been touched by slavery," said Betty Holloway of the Montclair African American Heritage Foundation.

Nearly two centuries later, locals worry about the landmark's future, and worry they're running out of time to preserve it. Members of the Universalist Unitarian Congregation at Montclair formed Friends of the Howe House three months ago. The goals: Secure state and national landmark status for the home.

"We are working diligently to try to purchase the home," said Dionne Ford of Friends of the Howe House.

The organization reached out to the current owner to inform him of the plan.

"We had asked the owner to please give us just a little bit more time," said Anya Sammler-Michael. "And then we found out he had put the house on the market when we weren't expecting it."

The list price for the slice of rich history: $379,000.

"It was listed as an investment property. This a historical home. It should be saved and left for the community," said Kimberly Latortue of Friends of the Howe House.

Sunday, the group organized a rally to raise awareness. The community showed up in force.

"What now is the next step in securing this home for the people of Montclair? Money," Gray said.

Fundraising is the focus to preserve this piece of history that means so much to so many who call Montclair home.

"We want to make sure, for generations to come, that they know exactly the significance of this house," said Roger Terry, president of Montclair NAACP.

And, let it stand as a beacon of hope for African Americans

"They're inspired to feel that they too one day will be able to have a house on the mount," said Dr. Renee Baskerville of the NAACP Housing Commission.

So little houses so much.

Friends of the Howe House wants to ultimately share the site with the public and use it as a gathering place for relevant events.