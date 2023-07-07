CVS employee accused in deadly stabbing inside Midtown store appears in court

NEW YORK -- An employee at a Midtown CVS accused in a deadly stabbing appeared in court Friday.

Police say 46-year-old Scotty Enoe fatally stabbed a man inside the store on Broadway near West 49th Street just after 12 a.m. Thursday.

Enoe's attorney, Adam Freedman, claimed self-defense for his client, saying Enoe was stocking the store shelves when, out of nowhere, he was assaulted by 50-year-old Charles Brito, who police described as a serial shoplifter.

Police say Enoe reacted, stabbing Brito eight times.

"I think it's obviously a really relevant issue, the number of stabs, but I believe the district attorney said six were superficial and two were not. So it's going to depend on when they happened, how they happened, and really, you can get stabbed and still be attacking somebody. It's not necessarily going to stop you in your tracks," Freedman said. "If I just read the newspapers and watch the television correctly, that, it seems to be a problem citywide with the shoplifting, and that's what I think exactly occurred here."

Attorneys for both sides confirmed there is no security video footage of the incident, saying it happened just out of camera range.

Brito was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

Enoe was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Enoe's bail is set at $100,000.

The next hearing in this case will take place July 20.