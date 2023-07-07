Police: Employee arrested after deadly stabbing inside Midtown CVS

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a CVS employee stabbed a man to death inside a Midtown store Thursday.

Officers were sent to the CVS on Broadway near West 49th Street just after 12 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man suffered from a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim had been shoplifting before the stabbing.

Forty-six-year-old Scotty Enoe, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.