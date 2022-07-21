Scorching temperatures impacting summer camp programs

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. - The hot weather has had an impact on summer camps.

They've had to adjust their schedules to deal with the heat.

CBS2's Kevin Rincon visited the 92nd Street Y's camp in Rockland County.

With the sun bearing down, and temperatures near triple digits yet again, the kids know what to do to stay safe.

"Being in the shade a lot. Drinking lots of water," said 9-year-old Zai Ganinsky.

"I would do things indoors. Arts and crafts. Like, collages," said 7-year-old Ben Shay.

At the 92nd Y's Camp Yomi in Rockland County, the campers are predominantly from the city. So being at the camp is a bit different.

"Look around. There's a whole camp here. It's big. Very big," Shay said.

Rincon asked one camper her favorite part.

"Doing swim," said 5-year-old Shea Bueno.

When it gets as hot out as it did on Wednesday, things change. There's a little more indoor time, some added water breaks. But the goal is to make sure that camp feels like camp for the kids.

"Today we actually have a heat schedule. A special heat schedule, so we have some more indoor activities, rather than the outdoor sports," said Yomi Camp program director Molly Keen.

"Soccer in the field is now being moved in the shade, with frequent water breaks," said Lauren Wexler, managing director of camp programs at 92nd Street Y.

Wexler has been working there for 17 years.

"We emailed parents last night and said bring an extra bathing suit. Your kid may have an extra swim," Wexler said.

While the staff do their best to keep kids safe, and plan accordingly, campers are just happy to be with friends.

"It feels good, because some of the friends are from last year," Bueno said.

"It's like your joy. You get to be with them. You get to be happy with them. You get to play stuff with them," Ganinsky said.

Whether that be running the bases, rock climbing, archery or just spending time outside, the kids and the adults have tried their best to enjoy some fun in the sun, safely.

