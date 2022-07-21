NYC heat wave: Utility companies working to keep up with demand and keep grid online

NEW YORK -- The extreme heat blanketing our area is making for some dangerous conditions.

New York City has extended its heat advisory through Sunday, with utility companies operating at full capacity.

One of the biggest concerns is how the electrical grid is able to handle it all. With many using air conditioning to stay cool, it's certainly being put to the test.

Watch: Doctor shares heat safety tips

New Yorkers have been searching for ways to stay cool, and one option is the pool. At Hamilton Fish Pool on the Lower East Side, there have been plenty of kids enjoying the water.

"Left work a little early so I could take my kids to the pool, let them enjoy it," resident Jerel McDaniel said. "That's what New York City summertime is all about -- going to the pool, to the beach, and enjoying life with family."

The city's Office of Emergency Management tweeted, "Heat advisory extended until Sunday! With heat going for this long, make sure to spend time in air conditioning and watch out for signs of heat illness."

Heat advisory extended until Sunday! With heat going for this long, make sure to spend time in air conditioning and watch out for signs of heat illness. For more information about how to #BeattheHeat, visit https://t.co/1YlBqQIwK3 https://t.co/Eh6IEQukCM — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) July 20, 2022

All of that constant energy being used by an AC is putting constant strain on utility companies, like Con Edison. It says it's been working around the clock to prevent any service disruptions.

"One of the tools we have at our disposal is voltage reduction," Director of Media Relations Jamie McShane told CBS2. "That could be as little as 5% reduction. Customers won't notice anything."

Web Extra: Click here for summer safety tips to beat the heat

The mayor's office says its demand response program is growing. It now features more than 500 buildings.

The initiative helps lessen strain on the grid by doing things like turning off lights, reducing AC usage and powering down equipment.

If you don't have an air conditioner, the city's cooling centers will remain open during select hours throughout the day.

Click here to find a cooling center or here for a public pool near you.