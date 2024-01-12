Watch CBS News
School bus collides with tractor-trailer moments after dropping off students in Wallkill, police say

WALLKILL, N.Y. -- A school bus was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer Friday morning in Wallkill, moments after dropping students off at school.

New York State Police shared a photo of the bus on its side with damage to its front right.

Police said the driver was extricated from the bus and flown to Westchester Medical Center. 

No students were injured, and there was no word on the condition of the tractor-trailer driver. 

Route 11 was closed as police secured the scene to investigate.

