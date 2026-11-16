More than two weeks after a jogger was killed in Brooklyn, questions are mounting about how the accused killer was hired to work with children in a New York City elementary school.

Katie Suarez, 28, was stabbed in the neck while out for a run on Oct. 30. She died at the hospital three days later.

Sayed Mohassib, 27, was arrested on Nov. 7. Police say video shows him walking toward the path before the stabbing, then running away after. They say he admitted going there with a knife, but he denied stabbing anyone. He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Mohassib was a teacher's aide at P.S. 200, a Brooklyn elementary school, and according to police sources, he was still working at the school in the days after the stabbing, before he was arrested.

"Every single day at dismissal, I saw him. So when I saw him on TV, I was like, oh my God. It was so eerie. Scary," parent Tatyana Smirnod said.

"When he talks, you can see he's not normal," parent Mahmuda Karim said.

Now, there are questions about Mohassib's employment history.

Police sources say he spent about a month with the New York City Police Department, and the Marine Corps confirms he served there for less than a month before being discharged because his service didn't meet standards.

The NYC Department of Education initially suspended Mohassib following his arrest, then fired him.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ordered a review of DOE's hiring practices.

In a statement, the DOE said, in part, it already maintains a "stringent background check process," but supports the review to find ways to improve student safety.

Friday, Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels attended an event celebrating progress in reducing class sizes. Afterwards, CBS News New York investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi questioned him about this case.

"First of all, that is a horrifying incident that happened with Katie Suarez, and my heart goes out to her and her family," Samuels said.

The chancellor said the city's Law Department has been asked to conduct an independent review, but he didn't say whether the agency contacted Mohassib's former employers at the NYPD or the Marines before clearing him to work with children.

"Again, we're going to have an independent review. My goal is to keep everyone safe, leave no stone unturned in this effort," Samuels said.

He added, "We are looking at our hiring practices. We've asked for an independent review and we'll take any recommendations that we get."

The DOE says the review will examine employee screenings, information sharing between agencies, and safeguards after hiring.

A press release outlined the particulars of the review, which it said "will seek to ensure that every possible step is being taken to maximize student safety. While New York City Public Schools currently maintains a stringent background check process, this review will serve as a redoubling of the administration's ongoing commitment to student safety above all else.

"Details of the review and the full scope are currently being developed but will include an examination of employee screenings and verifications, lawful interagency information sharing, and post-hire safeguards," the announcement said. "Based on their review, lawyers from the city's Law Department will develop findings and actionable recommendations to ensure that every necessary precaution is taken to deliver safe environments for students, staff and families.

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We can leave no stone unturned and no path unexplored when it comes to protecting that safety. That's why I've asked the Law Department to conduct an independent review of our hiring practices to identify if there are places where we can improve. I look forward to their expertise and partnership as we continue to ensure we maintain the highest standards. We stand ready to immediately take action based on their recommendations," Samuels said.

"The Law Department stands ready to conduct a review, follow the facts, and make recommendations based on what we find in order to make sure New York City Public Schools, and all collaborating agencies, continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff," said Corporation Counsel Steven Banks.