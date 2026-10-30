Jogger stabbed in neck on Brooklyn bike path, police say
A woman was stabbed Friday while she was out jogging in Brooklyn, police say.
It happened just after 8:15 p.m. near Bay Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in Bath Beach.
According to police, the 28-year-old was jogging on a bike path when someone stabbed her in the neck.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time, and police did not immediately provide information on a possible suspect.
It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.