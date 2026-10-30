Jogger stabbed in neck on Brooklyn bike path, police say

A woman was stabbed Friday while she was out jogging in Brooklyn, police say.

It happened just after 8:15 p.m. near Bay Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in Bath Beach.

According to police, the 28-year-old was jogging on a bike path when someone stabbed her in the neck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police did not immediately provide information on a possible suspect.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.