Man accused of fatally stabbing jogger Katie Suarez in Brooklyn awaiting indictment

A Brooklyn grand jury is deciding whether to indict the suspect accused of fatally stabbing a woman who was jogging on a Brooklyn path.

Sayed Mohassib, 27, is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder for allegedly killing 28-year-old Katie Suarez.

The Brooklyn District Attorney is expected to announce Tuesday if Mohassib has been indicted.

Mohassib pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Meanwhile, families and local lawmakers have been demanding an investigation into how Mohassib was hired by the Department of Education to be a teacher's aide at Public School 200.

Over the weekend, a city council member and a state senator released a joint statement describing Mohassib as "evidently a mentally disturbed man with no criminal record"

They said he was a former NYPD officer and Marine who was "discharged from the military on psychiatric grounds."

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has promised a full review of Mohassib's hiring process and said counseling and support will be available to all the students and families.

"I have directed my team to conduct a full review into this matter, I think underlining the importance of the fact that nothing is more paramount than the safety of our students," he said Monday.

Outrage over the tragedy is also sparking calls for immediate infrastructure changes.

Local leaders will be gathering along the Shore Parkway Greenway at 11 a.m. to demand lighting improvements along the popular bike path.

They are also asking the Department of Transportation to address a backlog of streetlight repairs in the area.

Funeral arrangements have also been finalized for Suarez. Services begin Wednesday ahead of her burial Thursday.