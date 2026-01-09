Heavy rain set to drench NYC area this weekend. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Get ready for a wet and soggy weekend in the New York City area.

We've declared a First Alert Weather Day because we're expecting periods of heavy rain on Saturday in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

If you've got outdoor plans, you might want to keep an umbrella, and a backup plan, handy.

Friday forecast

Friday morning is calm and partly cloudy, with temps around 40° in the city, and 30s and 20s across our suburbs. By Friday afternoon, showers start to roll in, and highs climb into the low 50s. It will feel more like March than January, if you can believe it.

CBS News New York

Friday night, a leftover shower or two may linger early, but things quiet down overnight.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be the main event.

Rain develops and gets heavy at times into the afternoon and evening. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid-40s. Roads could get slick, and with some downpours around, ponding on roadways and localized flooding is possible—so keep an eye on conditions.

CBS News New York

For Sunday, there's a slight chance of showers early, mainly south and east, then breezy with gradual clearing. Highs stay in the 40s, but the wind will make it feel brisk.

CBS News New York

Click here for the latest weather watches, warnings and alerts.