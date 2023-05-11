Rep. George Santos poised to make deal to avoid prosecution in Brazil fraud case

Rep. George Santos returns to D.C. after refusing to resign

NEW YORK - One day after embattled Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges, a deal Santos struck with Brazilian authorities to avoid prosecution in a fraud case there is expected to be finalized.

Under the agreement proposed by prosecutors, Santos would pay a fine and reimburse the victim the full amount he allegedly defrauded, adjusted for inflation.

The fine is about $2,000, and the victim would receive about $2,800.

Santos is expected to appear before a Rio de Janeiro judge via Zoom Thursday afternoon.