Watch CBS News
Local News

Rep. George Santos poised to make deal to avoid prosecution in Brazil fraud case

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Rep. George Santos returns to D.C. after refusing to resign
Rep. George Santos returns to D.C. after refusing to resign 03:11

NEW YORK - One day after embattled Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges, a deal Santos struck with Brazilian authorities to avoid prosecution in a fraud case there is expected to be finalized. 

Under the agreement proposed by prosecutors, Santos would pay a fine and reimburse the victim the full amount he allegedly defrauded, adjusted for inflation. 

The fine is about $2,000, and the victim would receive about $2,800. 

Santos is expected to appear before a Rio de Janeiro judge via Zoom Thursday afternoon. 

First published on May 11, 2023 / 11:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.