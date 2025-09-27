16-year-old boy charged with murder in shooting death of 13-year-old in Queens

16-year-old charged in murder of 13-year-old in Queens

16-year-old charged in murder of 13-year-old in Queens

16-year-old charged in murder of 13-year-old in Queens

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Queens.

The teen from South Jamaica, whose name is not being released because of his age, has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for fatally shooting Sanjay Samuel, the Queens district attorney announced Saturday.

Argument between teens ends with deadly shooting, officials say

The shooting happened at around 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 22 in front of a Dunkin' Donuts on Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights.

According to the DA's office, Samuel was passing by the store on his way to school when the 16-year-old suspect approached him on a scooter. The two teenagers got into an argument and the suspect pulled out a gun, officials say.

Samuel then punched the 16-year-old, the DA's office says, before the suspect pointed the gun at Samuel's head and shot him.

The 16-year-old then fled the scene.

Samuel was taken to a local hospital, where he died two days later.

Suspect turned himself in

The DA's office says the suspect turned himself in to police on Friday morning.

"This case is an example of the senseless gun violence that endangers public safety and takes the lives of too many of our children," Queens DA Melinda Katz said in a statement, in part.

The 16-year-old was arraigned Saturday morning. He was remanded and is due back in court on Monday.

If convicted, the suspect faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Samuel's family has not publicly announced funeral arrangements. They said his organs were donated to help save others.