Suspect in custody in deadly shooting of 13-year-old in Queens, sources say

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Queens earlier this week is in custody, sources said.

Sources say the suspect turned himself in to police Friday.

Sanjay Samuel, 13, was shot in the head Monday morning near a Dunkin' in Cambria Heights. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday afternoon, police released images of the suspect they were searching for. The suspect was seen in photos holding a gun, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white sneakers and a backpack with a "Jaws" logo.

So far police have not released the identity of the suspect, nor have they revealed a motive.

Mayor Eric Adams said, however, the shooting was gang-related, which sparked a debate in the New York City's mayor's race about the future of the NYPD's gang database.

Police say Sanjay Samuel, 13, was shot in the head outside in Queens while he was walking to school on Sept. 22, 2025. Photo provided

Samuel's family said his organs were being donated to save other lives.

"My heart is overwhelmed with grief for my Sanjay," mother Vilene Griffith said.

"So heartbroken. Because I would be at his bedside, hold his hand, talking to him. 'Daddy loves you,'" father Theophilus Samuel said. "According to the doctors' reports, there was nothing more they could have done."

Griffith said she last spoke to her son right before he left for school on Monday.

"He said, 'Mom, bye.' I said, 'Love you. See you this afternoon.' I said, 'Call me when you get there,'" Griffith said. "I got a call that said Sanjay's at the hospital, he's been shot, and my whole world has crumbled apart."

The family has called for justice in the case.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.