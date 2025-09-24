Watch CBS News
Local News

13-year-old dies 2 days after Queens shooting as search for gunman continues

By
Allen Devlin
Allen Devlin
Allen Devlin joined the CBS News New York team in September 2024 and is excited to once again call New York City home.
Read Full Bio
Allen Devlin

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

A teenager who was shot in Queens earlier this week has died.

The family of 13-year-old Sanjay Samuel said tests failed to detect any brain activity Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead a short time later. His family said his organs will be donated to save other lives.

Samuel was shot in the head Monday morning near a Dunkin' Donuts in Cambria Heights. Neighbors said teenagers often hang out in that area before and after school.

Police say it's unclear if Samuel was the intended target. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

"My whole world has crumbled apart"

Samuel's family is now making funeral arrangements.

Sanjay Samuel after middle school graduation with his mom
Police say Sanjay Samuel, 13, was shot in the head outside in Queens while he was walking to school on Sept. 22, 2025. Photo provided

His mother, Vilene Griffith, said she last spoke to her son right before he left for school that day.

"He said, 'Mom, bye.' I said, 'Love you. See you this afternoon.' I said, 'Call me when you get there,'" Griffith said. "I got a call that said Sanjay's at the hospital, he's been shot, and my whole world has crumbled apart."

Samuel's family said he had just graduated from middle school earlier this year.

Allen Devlin

Allen Devlin joined the CBS News New York team in September 2024 and is excited to once again call New York City home.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue