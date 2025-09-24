13-year-old dies 2 days after Queens shooting as search for gunman continues

A teenager who was shot in Queens earlier this week has died.

The family of 13-year-old Sanjay Samuel said tests failed to detect any brain activity Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead a short time later. His family said his organs will be donated to save other lives.

Samuel was shot in the head Monday morning near a Dunkin' Donuts in Cambria Heights. Neighbors said teenagers often hang out in that area before and after school.

Police say it's unclear if Samuel was the intended target. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

"My whole world has crumbled apart"

Samuel's family is now making funeral arrangements.

Police say Sanjay Samuel, 13, was shot in the head outside in Queens while he was walking to school on Sept. 22, 2025. Photo provided

His mother, Vilene Griffith, said she last spoke to her son right before he left for school that day.

"He said, 'Mom, bye.' I said, 'Love you. See you this afternoon.' I said, 'Call me when you get there,'" Griffith said. "I got a call that said Sanjay's at the hospital, he's been shot, and my whole world has crumbled apart."

Samuel's family said he had just graduated from middle school earlier this year.