13-year-old shot in the head in Queens, NYPD says

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday morning on Queens, police said. 

The NYPD said it happened at around 8:20 a.m. at a strip mall at Linden and Springfield Boulevards. 

The teen was rushed to Northwell-Cohen Children's Medical Center, according to police. 

Police on the scene after a 13-year-old was shot in the head in Queens on Sept. 22, 2025.  CBS News New York

Video from the scene shows police tape set up outside a Dunkin' Donuts. 

There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

