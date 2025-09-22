Local News Breaking
13-year-old shot in the head in Queens, NYPD says
A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday morning on Queens, police said.
The NYPD said it happened at around 8:20 a.m. at a strip mall at Linden and Springfield Boulevards.
The teen was rushed to Northwell-Cohen Children's Medical Center, according to police.
Video from the scene shows police tape set up outside a Dunkin' Donuts.
There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting.
