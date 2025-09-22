13-year-old shot in the head in Queens, NYPD says

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday morning on Queens, police said.

The NYPD said it happened at around 8:20 a.m. at a strip mall at Linden and Springfield Boulevards.

The teen was rushed to Northwell-Cohen Children's Medical Center, according to police.

Police on the scene after a 13-year-old was shot in the head in Queens on Sept. 22, 2025. CBS News New York

Video from the scene shows police tape set up outside a Dunkin' Donuts.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.