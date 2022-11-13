Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting memorial unveiled near site of school in Newtown

SANDY HOOK, Conn. -- Next month will mark 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Sunday, a new memorial was unveiled near the site of the school in Newtown.

A stone path leads to a sycamore tree in the middle of a reflection pool, and 26 wreaths float in the water, representing the 20 first graders and six educators who were killed. Their names are engraved on the surrounding wall.

One of them is 6-year-old Catherine Hubbard. Her mother says the new memorial is a serene place where families can remember their loved ones and continue to heal.

"It's peaceful, it's quiet, it's a place of remembrance, and I think that when you have a tragedy like Sandy Hook or any other tragedy that rocks any community, it's nice to have a place that marks that moment," Jenny Hubbard said.

The victim's families held a private ceremony Saturday before the memorial opened to the public.