All 3 suspects in N.Y. amusement park break-in now facing charges, police say

All three suspects in a break-in at Playland Park in Rye, New York, have now surrendered to police, Westchester County Police said.

One suspect, identified as 20-year-old Connor Evancho, turned himself in Wednesday, and another suspect, 19-year-old Daniel Bracco, turned himself in on Monday, police said. The third suspect, 19-year-old Anthony Conkling, turned himself in last week.

All three men are from New Jersey.

Evancho, Bracco and Conkling are all charged with felony burglary and criminal mischief, along with misdemeanor criminal trespass and petit larceny. All of the suspects were released on their own recognizance after they were arraigned.

Police said the three men allegedly took a small boat from a Connecticut boat club to the Playland beach just before midnight on Sept. 23, then climbed a fence to enter the amusement park.

Westchester County Police say three individuals arrived at Playland beach on a boat late on Sept. 23, 2025, then climbed a fence to break into Playland Park. Westchester County Police

Once inside, they allegedly vandalized an electrical room and stole 200 stuffed animals. They also allegedly attempted to toss a photo booth off the boardwalk, but were unsuccessful.

Police said they later left the park by the same small boat, which they returned to the Connecticut boat club.

According to police, the three suspects caused about $57,000 worth of damage to Playland property.

Westchester County Police thanked the public for sending tips to assist in the investigation.