New York amusement park break-in suspects stole stuffed animals, damaged electrical room, police say

A trio of suspects broke into an amusement park in Westchester County, New York, last month, where they caused damage and stole prizes, police said.

It happened at Playland Park in Rye.

The three individuals took a small boat to Playland beach just before midnight on Sept. 23, then climbed a fence to gain access to the park, according to Westchester County Police.

Westchester County Police say three individuals arrived at Playland beach on a boat late on Sept. 23, 2025, then climbed a fence to break into Playland Park. Westchester County Police

Police said once inside the park, the suspects went to the electrical room, where they cut and ripped out fiber optic cables for phone and internet service.

They also allegedly tried to throw a photo booth off the boardwalk, but were unsuccessful. Images from surveillance footage shows two of the suspects apparently trying to lift the booth over the boardwalk fence.

Intruders at Playland Park tried to throw a photo booth off the boardwalk, but were unsuccessful, Westchester County Police said. Westchester County Police

The suspects are also accused of stealing 200 stuffed animals. Images show the suspects walking through the park with multiple large garbage bags, which police say they used to carry the toys.

Police said they have not yet been able to identify the suspects. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Westchester County Police at 914-864-7916.

Tips can also be left anonymously by calling 800-898-8477 or emailing tips@wccops.com.

Police did not disclose the cost of the damage to the park.