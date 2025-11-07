Suspect surrenders in N.Y. amusement park break-in, vandalism

A suspect is facing charges and two others are expected to surrender for allegedly breaking into and vandalizing an amusement park in Westchester County, N.Y. last month.

It happened at Playland Park in Rye just before midnight on Sept. 23.

Anthony Conkling, 19, of Wyckoff, N.J. faces burglary, criminal mischief, trespass and larceny charges. He turned himself in to police Wednesday.

Police said Conkling and two others, ages 19 and 20, took a small boat to Playland Beach, climbed a fence and entered the park.

They allegedly then vandalized the electrical room, pulling out fiber optic cables, or cutting them. They also allegedly stole 200 stuffed animals, shoving them into garbage bags and hauling them away. Police released images of that on social media.

The trio is also accused of attempting to hurl a photo booth off the boardwalk.

All told, they allegedly caused $57,000 in damage to Playland.

The other two suspects are expected to surrender in the near future.

Conkling was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court Nov. 25.