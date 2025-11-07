Watch CBS News
Suspect surrenders in N.Y. amusement park break-in, vandalism

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

A suspect is facing charges and two others are expected to surrender for allegedly breaking into and vandalizing an amusement park in Westchester County, N.Y. last month. 

It happened at Playland Park in Rye just before midnight on Sept. 23. 

Anthony Conkling, 19, of Wyckoff, N.J. faces burglary, criminal mischief, trespass and larceny charges. He turned himself in to police Wednesday. 

Police said Conkling and two others, ages 19 and 20, took a small boat to Playland Beach, climbed a fence and entered the park.  

Boat on Playland beach
Westchester County Police say three individuals arrived at Playland beach on a boat late on Sept. 23, 2025, then climbed a fence to break into Playland Park. Westchester County Police

They allegedly then vandalized the electrical room, pulling out fiber optic cables, or cutting them. They also allegedly stole 200 stuffed animals, shoving them into garbage bags and hauling them away. Police released images of that on social media.

The trio is also accused of attempting to hurl a photo booth off the boardwalk. 

Two men trying to lift a photo booth over a boardwalk fence
Intruders at Playland Park tried to throw a photo booth off the boardwalk, but were unsuccessful, Westchester County Police said. Westchester County Police

All told, they allegedly caused $57,000 in damage to Playland. 

The other two suspects are expected to surrender in the near future. 

Conkling was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court Nov. 25. 

