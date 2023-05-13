New Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Coney Island welcomes first baby

First baby born at new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn

First baby born at new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn

First baby born at new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Coney Island marked a big milestone this week.

The hospital celebrated the first baby born at the facility.

Kamronbek Aslamov was born Monday morning. His parents live in Midwood.

Related story: Ribbon cutting held for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn

The hospital opened on Sunday.

It's named after the late Supreme Court justice, who was a Brooklyn native.