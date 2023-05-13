Watch CBS News
Local News

New Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Coney Island welcomes first baby

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First baby born at new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn
First baby born at new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn 00:24

NEW YORK -- The new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Coney Island marked a big milestone this week.

The hospital celebrated the first baby born at the facility.

Kamronbek Aslamov was born Monday morning. His parents live in Midwood.

The hospital opened on Sunday.

It's named after the late Supreme Court justice, who was a Brooklyn native.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 8:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.