New Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Coney Island welcomes first baby
NEW YORK -- The new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Coney Island marked a big milestone this week.
The hospital celebrated the first baby born at the facility.
Kamronbek Aslamov was born Monday morning. His parents live in Midwood.
The hospital opened on Sunday.
It's named after the late Supreme Court justice, who was a Brooklyn native.
