Ribbon cutting today for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- New York officials are set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital.
It will be the first new public hospital in the city since 1982.
The new hospital was funded by nearly $1 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA.
It features a storm-resilient design and state-of-the-art facilities, including 80 single rooms and a dedicated space for behavioral health patients.
The hospital will serve South Brooklyn and neighboring communities.
Doors are set to open to patients this Sunday.
