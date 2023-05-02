Watch CBS News
Local News

Ribbon cutting today for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

A look inside the new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Coney Island
A look inside the new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Coney Island 02:22

NEW YORK -- New York officials are set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital. 

It will be the first new public hospital in the city since 1982.

The new hospital was funded by nearly $1 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA.

It features a storm-resilient design and state-of-the-art facilities, including 80 single rooms and a dedicated space for behavioral health patients. 

The hospital will serve South Brooklyn and neighboring communities. 

Doors are set to open to patients this Sunday. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 7:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.