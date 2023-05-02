Ribbon cutting today for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Brooklyn

A look inside the new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in Coney Island

NEW YORK -- New York officials are set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital.

It will be the first new public hospital in the city since 1982.

The new hospital was funded by nearly $1 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA.

It features a storm-resilient design and state-of-the-art facilities, including 80 single rooms and a dedicated space for behavioral health patients.

The hospital will serve South Brooklyn and neighboring communities.

Doors are set to open to patients this Sunday.