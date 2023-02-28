Rutgers University union members protest working without a contract for 8 months

NEWARK, N.J. -- Union members at Rutgers University held a rally Tuesday to protest working without a contract for eight months.

Staff, educators and clinicians gathered on the university's campus in Newark.

The unions say their 15,000 members who make Rutgers work are frustrated and deserve a contract.

Leaders of other unions were at the rally to offer support.

"We need to stand together in solidarity to make sure Rutgers respects its workforce, works towards a fair contract so that we can all see the value of what you do every day and the value of higher education," one speaker said.

Rutgers released a statement saying, in part, that it's already held more than 100 bargaining sessions and will continue to meet in good faith until they reach comprehensive agreements.