Watch CBS News
Local News

Rutgers University union members protest working without a contract for 8 months

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEWARK, N.J. -- Union members at Rutgers University held a rally Tuesday to protest working without a contract for eight months.

Staff, educators and clinicians gathered on the university's campus in Newark.

The unions say their 15,000 members who make Rutgers work are frustrated and deserve a contract.

Leaders of other unions were at the rally to offer support.

"We need to stand together in solidarity to make sure Rutgers respects its workforce, works towards a fair contract so that we can all see the value of what you do every day and the value of higher education," one speaker said.

Rutgers released a statement saying, in part, that it's already held more than 100 bargaining sessions and will continue to meet in good faith until they reach comprehensive agreements.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 4:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.