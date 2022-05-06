Rutgers study draws connection between lack of access to diapers and behavior problems in children

NEWARK, N.J. -- A new study draws a potential connection between diapers and behavioral problems in kids.

Researchers with the Rutgers School of Nursing questioned 129 parents with children ages 3 and younger.

They found 76% could not afford diapers at least once a year, with more than a third not having them monthly.

Children in families that struggled to provide diapers were more likely to have disrupted, shorter sleep periods.

Researchers say the lack of sleep puts them at a greater risk for being obese and having emotional and behavioral problems.

