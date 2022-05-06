Watch CBS News
Health

Rutgers study draws connection between lack of access to diapers and behavior problems in children

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Rutgers study links diapers to behavioral problems in kids
Rutgers study links diapers to behavioral problems in kids 00:28

NEWARK, N.J. -- A new study draws a potential connection between diapers and behavioral problems in kids.

Researchers with the Rutgers School of Nursing questioned 129 parents with children ages 3 and younger. 

They found 76% could not afford diapers at least once a year, with more than a third not having them monthly. 

Children in families that struggled to provide diapers were more likely to have disrupted, shorter sleep periods. 

Researchers say the lack of sleep puts them at a greater risk for being obese and having emotional and behavioral problems. 

CLICK HERE for a closer look at the study.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 6, 2022 / 7:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.