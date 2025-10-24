Rutgers fraternity shut down after hazing investigation, frat says

A Rutgers University fraternity has been shut down after an investigation found hazing occurred at an off-campus house where a student suffered serious injuries, the frat said.

Alpha Sigma Phi said Friday it was closing its Rutgers chapter after concluding hazing was a factor in the 19-year-old's injuries at the home in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

"Any member involved, directly or indirectly, will be permanently expelled. We will continue to fully cooperate with the University and criminal investigations and hope the students involved face the maximum penalties allowed," Gordy Heminger, president and CEO of Alpha Sigma Phi International, said in a statement to CBS News New York.

The Rutgers University chapter of Alpha Sigma Phi has been suspended indefinitely after a student was injured at an off-campus house on Oct. 14. CBS News New York

Police found the teenager unresponsive at the home on College Avenue just after midnight on Oct. 15.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed at the time it was investigating an incident there, but did not provide additional information about what happened.

After the fraternity announced the results of its own investigation, an official with the prosecutor's office told CBS News New York it had no update on the incident and, "it is still under investigation."

The official said the student remains hospitalized, but is no longer in critical condition.

Neither Rutgers nor county prosecutors have identified the teen.