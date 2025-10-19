Rutgers University fraternity suspended after student critically injured at off-campus house

A fraternity suspended its Rutgers University chapter days after a student suffered serious injuries at an off-campus house and was hospitalized.

Alpha Sigma Phi said Sunday it placed the New Brunswick, New Jersey, chapter on an interim suspension amid an investigation into whether the 19-year-old was being hazed.

The teenager was found injured and unresponsive at a home in New Brunswick shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to Rutgers Police, who said they received a disconnected 911 call from the home. The address was not disclosed.

Gordy Heminger, president and CEO of Alpha Sigma Phi International Fraternity, told CBS News in a statement that the fraternity's thoughts and prayers are with the teen, who is in critical condition.

"We are currently gathering information as to what happened that evening but to be very clear ... if it is determined by the Fraternity, the University or law enforcement that the undergraduate members hazed that evening, the chapter will be closed, any member who directly or indirectly participated in those activities will be permanently expelled and the Fraternity will encourage the University and law enforcement to pursue the maximum penalties allowed," Heminger said. "Hazing has no part in the Alpha Sigma Phi experience. It is not condoned nor is it tolerated. Alpha Sigma Phi regularly educates all chapters and members on our Health and Safety Guidelines, including hazing and the chapter at Rutgers received this training last month."

The university provided a statement saying the case is being handled by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and that all inquiries should be directed there.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation is active, but declined to give any further comments at this time.