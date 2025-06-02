Former Seton Hall baseball player alleges violent hazing in lawsuit, says coach did nothing about it

A former Seton Hall University baseball player is suing the school, alleging a culture of violent hazing and a coach who he says turned a blind eye.

The teenager spoke exclusively with CBS News New York's Jessica Moore to explain how the alleged abuse derailed his life.

Sadness, anger and frustration now consume the once happy 17-year-old college student, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation. He says he almost immediately found himself the victim of what he calls violent hazing.

"The things I saw and dealt with on a daily basis ... it was sick, truly sickening," he said. "No kid should go through what's going on there and I was able to get out of there and hopefully save others in the future."

The allegations

The lawsuit he has filed details graphic allegations involving sexual acts, being put in a chokehold and forced to expose his genitals to get out of it, head shaving, and more.

"When the hazing started, it was every day. I'd go in every day, and it was something new. The coach didn't do anything about it. I tried to tell him about it a couple of times and he just didn't put his foot down," the teen said.

The lawsuit alleges head baseball coach Rob Sheppard was fully aware of the behavior and allowed it to continue.

"My last day there, I went into his office and said the stuff going on in your locker room is some sick sick stuff. What's going on here on a daily basis isn't right," the 17-year-old said.

When asked if the coach tried to ask him to stay at Seton Hall, the teen said, "No. In fact, he said how disappointed he was that I was leaving."

The civil suit claims violations of New Jersey's anti-hazing law, negligence, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

"We're living in a time now where athletes are empowered to speak up, and these sort of things are not tolerated anymore by athletes and they're speaking up. It's a sign of the times," said Mark Shirian, the plaintiff's attorney.

Seton Hall's response to the allegations

A spokesperson for the school told CBS News New York, "Seton Hall is firmly committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment. Upon learning of certain allegations earlier this year, the university promptly retained a nationally respected third-party investigator to conduct an independent and thorough review."

CBS News New York reached out to Sheppard for comment. Seton Hall said that he doesn't have an additional statement at this time and that their statement serves as the response for both of them.

The teen transferred from Seton Hall to an NCAA Division III school after only one month, losing a year of playing eligibility, but he said he saved himself from the alleged abuse.

"Looking back on it, I was lucky to get out of there and, hopefully, I can get back to my dreams," the 17-year-old said.

His goal of playing professional baseball is still very much alive, and he's hoping his lawsuit prevents another aspiring athlete from having to detour their dreams.