Broken Route 71 drawbridge could impede Jersey Shore traffic and businesses for months

BELMAR, N.J. -- A broken drawbridge down the Jersey Shore is stranding boaters and costing businesses.

Crews have been working under the Route 71 drawbridge over the Shark River that connects Belmar to Avon-by-the-Sea, but repairs could take months.

Department of Transportation officials said the 92-year-old bridge couldn't open Friday to allow boats to travel underneath because of a mechanical malfunction.

"I was three and a half hours out in the ocean trying to find a place to go," said Alan Shinn, a fishing boat captain who was stranded.

Shinn's boat was docked down south and he's losing money.

"We lost the weekend because of not being able to come in. We are starting Sunday actually because the weather was so nice," said Shinn.

Thomas Palmisano, who owns a bait and tackle shop, said it's impacting his business too.

"We get a lot of customers, which are their customers on the boat. They come in here, they buy ice, they buy rods, reels, tackle, bait," said Thomas Palmisano.

DOT officials said the mechanical failure resulted in significant damage to the machinery of the north bridge leaf.

Crews were working to lift the budge up in an open position because DOT said it's legally obligated to allow marine traffic to pass.

"If vessels can't go through, it has a huge effect on commerce throughout this entire region," said Evan Sproviero, who owns Deep Water Landing, one of the oldest marinas in the state. "This is one of the more active inlets probably in New Jersey."

DOT said repairs on the bridge could take months and that it will remain closed to vehicles.

"This is a major thoroughfare. Summer's our time to really, to shine here. It's when we make all of our money. So it's really going to impede a lot of business" said Kevin Doyle, who manages a Jersey Mike's.

Transportation officials said crews cannot start making repairs until Tuesday because of high winds in the forecast this weekend.

DOT said it plans on replacing the bridge in 2028. The project could take more than three years.