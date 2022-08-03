Watch CBS News
Man killed, child seriously injured in South Brunswick crash

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- One person is dead and two others were seriously hurt when a car collided with a dump truck in South Brunswick.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 522 at Ridge Road and Kingston Lane.

Investigators say a man was killed and a child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The road was shut down for hours, but traffic is now back to normal.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 8:51 PM

