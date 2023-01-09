Roseland, N.J. mayor: Resident fired shot at would-be car thief inside his home

ROSELAND, N.J. -- A suspect who made his way into a New Jersey house to steal the key fob to a luxury car didn't expect to be confronted by the homeowner with a gun.

Ring door camera video shows two suspects pulling up to the house on La Salle Court in Roseland and going towards the house. Then, the same camera camera captured a suspect jogging away and another one literally sprinting.

The incident unfolded shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday.

"The intruder was met by the home owner. The home owner fired one round, from a handgun. We believe that he missed the suspect. We cannot confirm that because we cannot find the round yet," Roseland Mayor James Spango said.

Authorities said one suspect got into the house through an unsecured window and made his way to a mudroom looking for a key fob to a BMW. That's where investigators say the homeowner fired his weapon, with the intruder fleeing through the same window.

The mayor said the homeowner had a legal weapon, and won't be charged with any crime.

"I believe the homeowner protecting himself and his family is the proper choice to make in any situation," Spango said.

Another video shows the same suspects casing out the neighborhood at another resident's house.

Police say the car they were in was also stolen.

"If someone is in my house, I'd rather be judged by a jury of 12 than be carried away by friends of six," neighbor Dan Piccirillo said.

Piccirrillo added someone tried to steal his car last year, so he installed cameras in it.

"As soon as they opened the door the camera took a screen shot of him and he fled away," he said.

The area is near Route 280, where car thieves can easily get away.

The mayor warned residents to be vigilant.

"Not only lock your car door and take the key fob; take your garage door opener out of your car. Do not program those garage door openers in your car, and lock the actual door from your garage into your house," Spango said.

New Jersey's criminal justice code says the use of deadly force inside your own property is only justifiable if you or your family believe the intruder will harm you.