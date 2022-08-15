Rockland County opening additional polio vaccination clinics

New York City detects virus that causes polio

Polio detected in New York City

NEW YORK - There's new information on polio concerns in Rockland County.

The county's health department is opening additional vaccination clinics.

Wednesday, August 17th from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm 14 S. Main Street in Spring Valley (2nd Floor - elevator available)

Wednesday, August 24th from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center 110 Bethune Blvd in Spring Valley

Thursday, August 25th from 8:30 am - 11:30 am Rockland County Department of Health 50 Sanatorium Road Building A in Pomona

