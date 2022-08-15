Watch CBS News
Health

Rockland County opening additional polio vaccination clinics

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Polio detected in New York City
New York City detects virus that causes polio 02:27

NEW YORK - There's new information on polio concerns in Rockland County

The county's health department is opening additional vaccination clinics. 

  • Wednesday, August 17th from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm 14 S. Main Street in Spring Valley (2nd Floor - elevator available)  
  • Wednesday, August 24th from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm Martin Luther King Multi-Purpose Center 110 Bethune Blvd in Spring Valley
  • Thursday, August 25th from 8:30 am - 11:30 am Rockland County Department of Health 50 Sanatorium Road Building A in Pomona

For more information or to pre-register, CLICK HERE.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 4:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.