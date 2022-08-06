Watch CBS News
Health

CDC team investigating Rockland County polio case

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Polio found in wastewater samples in 2 New York counties
Polio found in wastewater samples in 2 New York counties 02:04

NEW YORK -- A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in New York to investigate the first polio case in the nation in a decade.

A Rockland County resident who is unvaccinated tested positive for polio in July.

READ MORE: Polio case identified in New York, first in U.S. in nearly a decade

Since the case was reported, the virus has been detected in wastewater samples in Rockland County and nearby Orange County.

State health officials are urging anyone who has not been vaccinated for the polio virus to do so immediately.

The CDC team will also help with outreach and vaccinations.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 5:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.