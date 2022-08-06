CDC team investigating Rockland County polio case

Polio found in wastewater samples in 2 New York counties

NEW YORK -- A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in New York to investigate the first polio case in the nation in a decade.

A Rockland County resident who is unvaccinated tested positive for polio in July.

Since the case was reported, the virus has been detected in wastewater samples in Rockland County and nearby Orange County.

State health officials are urging anyone who has not been vaccinated for the polio virus to do so immediately.

The CDC team will also help with outreach and vaccinations.