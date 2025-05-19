A train service to Rockaways resumes after 4 month shutdown for repairs

Subway service is officially back to the Rockaways on the A train after the line was shut down for four months for repairs. The trains began leaving the Mott Avenue station on Monday morning.

The line is essential for its 12,500 riders, linking them from the Rockaway Peninsula to New York City. The essential repairs were announced back in November and began on January 17. Shuttle buses and reduced fares were provided for commuters in the area.

A line undergoes extensive repairs

The project included a full reconstruction of the Hammels Wye Viaduct, which all trains have to cross to enter the peninsula. The MTA said it had to replace around 1,500 feet of track along the structure and modernize all the signals. The South Channel Bridge also underwent extensive repairs, as the equipment was over 50 years old. A major upgrade to the bridge was the drawbridge, which allows boats into Jamaica Bay. The MTA said the upgrades will serve riders for decades.

Crews were also able to install wave barriers and flood mitigation walls from Howard Beach to Rockaway Park to protect against future storm surges. Some minor repairs, like signal work and structural repairs, still need to be done. The MTA says those repairs are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

To celebrate the reopening of the line, Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA officials took a ride on the line.

"This train is an artery for this area. Decades of wear and tear from brutal storms and neglect from previous administrations," Hochul said.

Riders thrilled about service return

After months of taking shuttle buses and different trains to get home, riders were thrilled that service had resumed on Monday.

"I'm really happy, because I felt bad for the people that were [taking the] shuttle bus -- you have to wait so long. But I'm happy that it's back," one rider said at the Mott Avenue station.

"It's really important. I mean people need to get to where they're going," another rider said.