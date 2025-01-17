Rockaways A train shutdown takes effect tonight. Here's what riders need to know.

NEW YORK -- A shutdown of the A train to the Rockaways starts Friday, impacting thousands of people in Queens.

The MTA says A train and Rockaway Park Shuttle will be suspended for months for an infrastructure overhaul to protect the line against climate change.

Starting at 11:30 p.m. Friday, A train and shuttle service to the Rockaway Peninsula will be suspended. Riders who need to continue their trip will have to take a free shuttle bus.

A trains will not run between the Howard Beach-JFK Airport station and the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue or Rockaway Park-Beach 116 Street stations. Rockaway Park Shuttle service will also be suspended to and from Broad Channel.

The MTA is offering free shuttle buses and discounted LIRR rides as alternatives during the construction. Regular fares still apply for buses and ferries.

Rockaways A train shutdown expected to last months

The MTA says emergency repairs were made to restore service in the months after Superstorm Sandy, but the viaducts and bridge that carry trains across Broad Channel need major upgrades. Officials say they are needed to protect the line from storms and ensure reliable service for more than 9,000 daily riders.

The route is not only scenic, it also serves as a vital link between the Rockaway Peninsula and the rest of the city. Those who rely on the line say they have been preparing for the months-long inconvenience.

"It takes me about an hour and a half to get to the city. It will take me about two hours," one rider said.

"I feel like maybe they should have pushed it maybe into the summer, maybe the spring, instead of the winter, because now we're going to just be in the cold waiting," said another.

The suspension also comes with modifications this weekend, including a total suspension of the Rockaway Park shuttle this Saturday and Sunday.

The interruptions are expected to continue through May.

Find more details from the MTA here.