As a tourism boom brings traffic and trash, Rockaway looks to ease the summer strain

Rockaway beach seeing surge in visitors, and as a result more cars and more trash

Rockaway beach seeing surge in visitors, and as a result more cars and more trash

Rockaway beach seeing surge in visitors, and as a result more cars and more trash

Rockaway Beach is seeing a surge in visitors, but some locals are questioning how much their infrastructure can handle.

According to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, Rockaway Beach saw 1.7 million visitors last year, up 8% from 2023, adding 300 seasonal jobs in leisure-related sectors and generating tens of millions of dollars for the local economy.

"People coming from the city, we welcome them to come to enjoy our beaches, enjoy our vendors. We have small businesses, and a lot of us really wait for this summer season for our livelihood. We depend on it," Community Board 14 district manager Felicia Johnson said.

For boardwalk vendor Tyrone Frison, the appeal of the Rockaways is undeniable.

"Best beach in New York City," he said. "It's 'cause it's an energy, and we got love for each other."

He loves seeing new faces, and these days, he says, there are many. He's not the only one who has noticed a surge in tourism.

"We're excited that Rockaway is getting all of this increased attention," Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy director of education Delilah McBride said.

"Traffic is just crazy"

But the boom also comes at a cost — more visitors bring more cars and more trash.

"The term I learned once I started this job is 'DFD': 'down for the day,'" Johnson said.

While the DFD crowds may mean no harm, she says, their presence adds pressure to the peninsula's already limited resources.

"Traffic is just crazy. You never move your car on the weekend," Community Board 14 chair Dolores Orr said. "People want to park legally, but when they pack the whole family, and they're riding around for a half hour trying to find a spot, they're going to park where they can."

And due to new construction, Johnson says, the strain has become a year-round issue stretching well beyond the boardwalk.

"People just want to develop, develop, develop," she said. "What are you giving us with the development? Infrastructure is a big issue."

The community board wants to see more visitors make use of public transit. Meanwhile, they're seeking parking solutions for the local community, including converting existing lots for public use.

"We have a lot of empty vacant lots here that belong to the city," Johnson said. "The city would still be making money by making it a municipal lot that people would have to pay."

"If you feel it's dirty, you don't feel safe"

As for the added garbage that comes with crowds, Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers says keeping Rockaway clean will take a multi-pronged approach.

"When you walk the streets in your community, if you feel it's dirty, you don't feel safe," she said.

She says she is putting discretionary funds toward sanitation and procuring cameras to catch illegal dumping while pushing City Hall for more long-term investment.

The NYC Parks Department told CBS News New York that clean-up crews are working extra hours this summer to maintain restrooms, beach areas, boardwalks and playgrounds. The department says the addition of 14 new second-shift staff members working 12-8:30 p.m. has been crucial for keeping the beach trash-free throughout the busy season.

Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy is lending an extra hand. The conservancy welcomes volunteers at Rockaway Refresh clean-ups on Mondays to tackle weekend garbage overflow.

"Have I seen trash, more debris this year than last year? Personally, I don't think so," McBride said.

She says the conservancy and other groups have picked up their efforts to meet demand.

"Every year, with this increased visitation, I think there's also an increase in awareness that we need to maintain these spaces, keep them beautiful and pristine," she said. "It's a good thing."

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.