Rochdale Village, a model of affordable housing in Queens, could be looking at big increase in costs

Fee increases on the minds of many at Queens affordable housing complex

Tens of thousands of Queens residents are concerned about potential increases to the common charges at Rochdale Village.

Some say if the charges get approved, they may have to sell and find a new place to live.

Here's why costs could skyrocket

Some call Rochdale Village the jewel of Queens, with its sprawling green space and tight-knit community.

"Everything you need is here," said Reaghan Smith, who has been living in the village for 13 years and calls it a safe haven. "It's affordable housing for all, you know? Everyone from all over."

However, the housing complex is expecting a drastic rise in carrier costs. Built in 1963, it's a Mitchell Lama Development -- a state initiative designed to provide affordable housing -- and is supervised by the New York State Homes Community Renewal, or HCR.

The village board voted on a 22% increase, compared to only 3.7% last year, which came as a shock to its 25,000 residents. But even more shocking to them is the HCR pushing for a 57% hike.

"That's just egregious. I think it's just a slap in the face," Smith said.

Factors working against Rochdale, board president says

Jean Hall, the Rochdale Village board president, who lives in the complex, said the reason for the hikes is rising costs.

"One of which is inflation. Our maintenance costs are going up," Hall said. "Our insurance costs have risen from $4 million to exactly about $11 million now in a four-year period."

Hall said the corporation did its best to keep costs low and pay necessary bills over the last several years, but an unpaid water bill has ballooned to more than $17 million. Now, HCR wants Rochdale to pay its venders, including the New York City Water Board, within two years.

"Our 22%, however, required us to pay over an extended period of about five years. That then makes the increase really come up," Hall said.

For Marium, who has lived at Rochdale for 35 years, she's preparing for the hike in ways she never imagined.

"My salary has adjusted because I'm a senior," she said. "I'm not eating as much. It's called not buying any additional clothes. It's called sacrificing one's life to have a roof over your head."

The Rochdale Village board and some residents met with Gov. Kathy Hochul's staff last week in Albany, hoping for some financial relief. HCR said it's not commenting on pending applications.