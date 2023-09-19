Watch CBS News
Striking nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital reject 3-year deal proposed by hospital

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- There is still no deal for striking nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

The nurses have been on the picket line since Aug. 4, fighting for better staffing, sick time and insurance benefits.

Tuesday, the nurses rejected a three-year contract offer, saying staffing is still a sticking point.

The hospital says it offered the union the choice of accepting an earlier offer or agreeing to enter binding arbitration, and is disappointed that nurses voted to prolong the strike indefinitely.

