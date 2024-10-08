New York Jets fire Head Coach Robert Saleh, sources say

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets have fired Head Coach Robert Saleh just five games into the season, sources confirm to CBS News New York.

Saleh was named head coach in January 2021, becoming the NFL's first Muslim head coach. During his tenure, the Jets went 20 and 36, as the team tries to snap the NFL's longest active playoff drought at 13 seasons.

His departure follows a rough two-and-three start this season, and comes less than a week after the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings in London. It was Aaron Rodgers' worst game with New York, throwing three interceptions.

On Monday, Saleh said he was confident they would be able to turn things around.

"There's so much football to be played," he told reporters. "There's so many things that we can get better at, and there's so many things that we can continue to build on, the things that we are doing well."

"So, I'm not panicked," he added. "Nobody in the building is panicked."

This is the first time in owner Woody Johnson's 25-year tenure a head coach has been fired in the middle of a season.

Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will take over as interim head coach, sources say.

Ulbrich, who played linebacker for 10 seasons with San Francisco, joined the Jets as part of Saleh's initial staff in 2021. He was an an assistant with Atlanta for six seasons before coming to New York.

The Jets face the Buffalo Bills on Monday night with a chance to share the AFC East lead with a victory.

