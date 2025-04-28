2 Long Island Expressway motorcyclists killed in road rage incidents, police say

2 road rage deaths involving motorcyclists have happened on the LIE this month, police say

2 road rage deaths involving motorcyclists have happened on the LIE this month, police say

2 road rage deaths involving motorcyclists have happened on the LIE this month, police say

Police say there have been two fatal road rage deaths in April on the Long Island Expressway involving motorcycles.

They have coincided with statistics that show an increase in aggressive driving.

29-year-old man killed near New Hyde Park

A beloved fisherman lost his life on Friday along the eastbound LIE service road near New Hyde Park. Family members said 29-year-old Ibis Alex Baez was on his motorcycle driving to his day job servicing a homeowner's air conditioner when he died.

"Ibis was a great human being with a peaceful soul, an inspiration to us all, with his work ethic and kindness," the family said in a statement.

Read more: Brooklyn man accused of throwing lit firework into Verizon van in road rage attack

Nassau County police said the death came as a result of road rage, with the district attorney charging Brian Noll, a 64-year-old upstate man, with murder. It is alleged that he intentionally slammed his pickup truck into the motorcycle following a driving dispute. Defense attorneys, however, claim otherwise.

"The motorcyclist took his hand off the throttle, which is on the right side of the motorcycle, reached up and smashed the side-view mirror on the driver's door," attorney Jason Russo said.

Noll is being held on $300,000 cash bail.

Fiery crash kills 55-year-old Queens man

A Queens motorcyclist died on April 5 in a fiery crash on Woodhaven Boulevard, after exiting the LIE. Police say the victim, 55-year-old William McField, was being pursued by Long Island driver Jordan Rosen, following a minor collision. Rosen is accused of slammed into and running over McField.

"All I know is my client was killed and we are seeking justice for Billy McField and his three children," said Michael Iakovou, founder of IX Legal.

Rosen is being held without bail.

Read more: Off-duty NYC police officer arrested for alleged road rage shooting in New Jersey

AAA stats show increase in aggressive driving

AAA Northeast spokesman Robert Sinclair says aggressive driving numbers are up, adding 78% of those surveyed say they have engaged in behaviors that lead to road rage. Police are reminding the driving public to not engage.

"Road rage is a physical, violent manifestation of aggressive driving," Sinclair said.

Drivers in Nassau and Queens told CBS News New York about incidents that they have witnessed.

"People cut you off left and right these days," one said.

"People don't care. [They] really revved up [their] cars. [It's] very dangerous," another said. "They think they are the only ones on the road, that they own it."