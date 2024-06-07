Off-duty NYC police officer arrested for alleged road rage shooting in New Jersey

VORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A New York City police officer has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a driver during a road rage incident in New Jersey when he was off-duty.

Voorhees Township police said NYPD Officer Hieu Tran, 27, shot a man with his department-issued firearm after a late-night, multi-vehicle crash in May.

The wounded man, 30, is still being treated, according to police.

NYPD officer suspended without pay

Tran, who is from Yonkers, New York, was arrested in New York City on June 6 and also charged with second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

New Jersey police said NYPD Officer Hieu Tran, 27, shot a man with his department-issued firearm after a late-night, multi-vehicle crash when he was off-duty in May 2024. CBS New York

Tran is being held in New York pending extradition to New Jersey. NYPD told CBS New York "the officer is currently suspended without pay."

Police said they used surveillance video, cell phone records and ballistics evidence to identify Tran as the suspected shooter.

The crash happened at around 11 p.m. on May 17 at the intersection of Route 73 and Cooper Road in Voorhees Township, New Jersey, which is about 15 miles southeast of Philadelphia.