Man kicked, punched in apparent road rage attack in the Bronx, police say

Police in New York City are searching for the suspects behind an apparent road rage incident that left a man hospitalized overnight in the Bronx.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday, about half a block away from a police precinct in the Mott Haven section of the borough.

Victim hospitalized with significant head trauma

Police said a 37-year-old man and a group of people in two separate cars got into an argument that quickly turned physical.

It's unclear what the fight was about, but police said both parties got out of their cars at 149th Street and Brook Avenue.

According to investigators, the group of people started kicking and punching the 37-year-old victim, causing him to sustain significant head trauma. He was transported to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers could be seen processing what appeared to be the victim's car on the scene, and there was a significant amount of blood on the roadway.

By the time the officers arrived, the group of suspects had already driven away. Police are still searching for them at this time.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.